Measuring Sustainability to Create Value

Most companies now recognize that ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) metrics are linked to performance not just compliance. However, many business leaders struggle to target, manage, measure, and report sustainability performance while others get ahead. By reshaping and retooling their organizations, leaders can overcome challenges and create sustainability value and lasting impact.
Join Accenture and StrategicCFO360 on April 7, 11:00 – 11:50 am ET, to explore how to determine what success looks like and how accountability for sustainability measurement, analytics and performance needs to be embedded into the “Sustainability DNA” of the organization, with transparency and trust enshrined along the way.
Vrushali is an internationally recognized expert in the ESG/sustainability field having worked across the globe advising corporations, government agencies and mentoring early-stage start-ups. She has more than18 years of experience in ESG/sustainability, operations, sales, consulting and advocacy roles across top tier global organizations.
As a Managing Director with Accenture, she leads the ESG Measurement, Analytics & Performance practice in North America. She has a strong track record of helping corporate executive teams navigate ESG led transformations through strategy development, risk management and leveraging technology solutions to deliver on their sustainability agenda. She is an expert in ESG Reporting Standards, Climate Risk Strategies, Carbon Accounting, Technology Solutions, and is strongly committed to bridging the gap between business and sustainability through an interconnected and systemic approach to climate change and social equity challenges.
Participants will earn 1.0 CPE credit; Field of Study: Business Management & Organization
Please note that this is a Group Internet Based offering. The program level of this session is basic with no prerequisites or advance preparation required. In order to be awarded the full credits, you must respond to at least one polling question during the session.
Chief Executive Group is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its web site: www.nasbaregistry.org.