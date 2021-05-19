REGISTER

STRATEGIC CFO SUMMIT

Become an Indispensable Asset to Your CEO and Board

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Nasdaq Marketsite, New York

Virtual Participation Option Available

CFOs and senior-level finance executives have rarely faced the kinds of challenges—and opportunities—that exist today. The Strategic CFO Summit will help you become a more strategic asset to your organization and give you the confidence to navigate everything from surging consumer demand and changing tax and regulation policies, to emerging technologies and supply chain pressures.

Gain practical advice from other CFOs and leadership experts to help you strike the perfect balance between leadership, finance, strategy and analytics – and play a critical role in your company's success.

LEADERSHIP

FINANCE

STRATEGY

ANALYTICS

WHY ATTEND

Understand how to effectively tackle technological disruption, growth and profitability, scenario planning, cash and capital optimization, and human capital imperatives for the future. This is your chance to make yourself an indispensable asset to your CEO and Board.

Become a More Strategic Contributor

Gone are the days of “business as usual” and the traditional CFO responsibilities. We’ll help you assess the critical assets of a strategic CFO to elevate your role.

Prepare for the Unexpected

Leaders need to make decisions in the face of uncertainty. Glean insights on the global economy and various leading indicators to help you develop plans—and contingency plans—for most likely scenarios.

Redefine Your Data Analytics Agenda

Technological disruption is affecting all corners of business, and finance is no exception. We’ll help you evaluate future technology investments and create a framework to stay ahead of automation.

Network and Learn from Your Peers

What’s been missing from the last year of online events – face-to-face interaction. Leverage small peer-to-peer roundtables to benefit from the hard-earned lessons of other CFOs on the issues that keep you up at night.

EVENT SCHEDULE

View Full Agenda Details

WHAT PAST ATTENDEES SAY

“Appreciated the strategic focus – what’s on other CFOs’ minds, what they are seeing and how they are dealing with it…all with an eye toward strategy, not necessarily the in-the-weeds implications.”
“Appreciated the key message on the value of the CFO in delivering strategic business solutions.”
“Energizing, positive and inspiring. Thank you for putting it together. Congratulations to the team for initiating and executing it well.”
REGISTRATION OPTIONS

In-Person

Registration for onsite attendance
$1495
$ 995 Early Rate Expires June 30
  • Live event attendance
  • Meals and refreshments
  • Peer roundtables
  • Exclusive networking opportunities
Early Rate

Virtual

Registration for online access
$ 495
  • Livestream of general sessions only
  • On-demand access for 30 days
  • Limited virtual roundtables
  • Does not include networking opportunities
CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDITS

NASBA_CPERegistry_logo_color_transparent

Chief Executive Group, parent company to StrategicCFO360, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of Continuing Professional Education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Receive up to 3 CPE credits after attending our event.

Are you ready to play a more strategic role in your company’s future?

CONTACT US

  • events@chiefexecutive.net
  • 651-283-9137
  • 9 West Broad Street, Suite 430
    Stamford, CT 06902

