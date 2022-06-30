scfo web logo 21
  • A  COMPLIMENTARY  WEBINAR
  • AUGUST 11, 2022
  • 1:00-2:00PM ET

LEADING THROUGH STAGFLATION:

RAM CHARAN'S ESSENTIAL CFO GUIDE

For CFOs, inflation and possible stagflation is the challenge of our time.

Ram Charan will help you meet that challenge and become the leader your organization
needs you to be right now.

In this unique era of soaring inflation and growing risk of recession, no member of the C-suite is being tested more than the CFO.

It won’t get easier. To be successful—to make your organization successful—you’ll need to become the central inflation advisor, coach and communicator within your company. And you’ll need to do it at a time when the risk of an economic downturn grows by the day.

But how do you become the kind of leader your company needs right now? What tools and techniques do you need to help your company survive to grab the opportunities that will emerge in the months ahead?

Ram Charan

Ram Charan can help.

One of the world’s best-known and widely respected advisors to boards and C-suites, Charan is also one of the top experts in business on the lost art of guiding companies to success in periods of high inflation and dimming economic growth. He’s developed an exclusive playbook for CFOs to help them take on the challenge.

In this intense, rapid-fire interactive session,  developed exclusively by Chief Executive Group’s StrategicCFO360 and free of charge compliments of NetSuite, Charan will focus on the essential elements you need to be a successful stagflation-era finance leader.

JOIN US TO DISCUSS:

  • What you need to get your organization focused on, and what you need to stop doing
  • Leadership behaviors that win—and lose—in this environment
  • Key CFO communication strategies for the C-Suite and throughout the company
  • Identifying and avoiding the hidden cash traps that can silently destroy a business
  • What the CEO and board should—and will—expect of the CFO, and how to exceed those expectations
  • How CFOs can better lead the sales, marketing and purchasing departments to real, cash-profit success
  • Rethinking and rebuilding company KPIs to create alignment and incentivize the right behaviors
  • How terms and conditions with customers must change—and how to help negotiate to lock-down wins

National Registry of CPE Sponsors

Receive up to 1.0 CPE credit after attending our event.

This is a Group Internet Based offering. The program level of this session is basic with no prerequisites or advance preparation required. To be awarded the full credits, you must respond to all polling questions during the webinar and fill out the post-event survey.

Chief Executive Group is registered with NASBA as a sponsor of Continuing Professional Education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

